Lynn Connor

LIMA — Lynn E. Connor, age 66, passed away on October 24, 2020, at 10:52 pm, at her residence surrounded by her family. Lynn was born May 31, 1954, in Lima, OH, to Charles E. Heath and Ida P. (Schamber) Heath-Goodwin who preceded her in death. On April 17, 1977, she married Michael Connor who survives in Lima.

Lynn was a 1973 graduate of Lima Sr. High School. She was a life-time member of the Elm St. Church of the Brethren. Some of her interests included watching musicals, traveling and camping (when she was younger) and most of all spending time with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Lynn is survived by her sisters: Teresa Heath and Sue (Larry) Holt both of Lima, OH, a nephew, Jameel Heath of Lima, OH, a niece, Ginny (Jaron) Irons of Akron, OH, a nephew, Justin (Amanda) Holt of Lima, OH and a niece, Audrey (Jeremy) Clark of Lima, OH. Her extended family consists of her step-mother in-law, Diane Connor of Lafayette, OH. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Ryan Heath, father in-law, Richard Connor, mother in-law, Betty Carter and her step father, Carl Goodwin.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Public Library.