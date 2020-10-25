1/1
Lynn Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Lynn E. Connor, age 66, passed away on October 24, 2020, at 10:52 pm, at her residence surrounded by her family. Lynn was born May 31, 1954, in Lima, OH, to Charles E. Heath and Ida P. (Schamber) Heath-Goodwin who preceded her in death. On April 17, 1977, she married Michael Connor who survives in Lima.

Lynn was a 1973 graduate of Lima Sr. High School. She was a life-time member of the Elm St. Church of the Brethren. Some of her interests included watching musicals, traveling and camping (when she was younger) and most of all spending time with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Lynn is survived by her sisters: Teresa Heath and Sue (Larry) Holt both of Lima, OH, a nephew, Jameel Heath of Lima, OH, a niece, Ginny (Jaron) Irons of Akron, OH, a nephew, Justin (Amanda) Holt of Lima, OH and a niece, Audrey (Jeremy) Clark of Lima, OH. Her extended family consists of her step-mother in-law, Diane Connor of Lafayette, OH. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Ryan Heath, father in-law, Richard Connor, mother in-law, Betty Carter and her step father, Carl Goodwin.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Public Library. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
October 25, 2020
Sue, sorry for your loss. George Schiffer
George Schiffer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved