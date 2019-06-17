ELIDA — Lynn R. Gilbert, 66, of Elida, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born on October 9, 1952 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Donald E. and Donna J. (Welch) Gilbert. Lynn was married to Pamela K. Webb from 1972-1981.

Lynn had 31 years of service at Lima Ford Engine Plant. He worked 8 of those years at Cooper's former Bowling Green plant. Lynn belonged to the URW, AFGM. IVOE and UAW.

Lynn graduated from the Ohio State University (General Studies), Indiana University (Labor Studies), Rhodes State College (Operations Excellence Technology) and Wayne State University (Labor Studies). At Rhodes State College, he belonged to Tau Alpha Phi, Alpha Beta Gamma, and Phi Theta Kappa honor societies.

Lynn is survived by two sisters, Wanda (Roger) Sites of Kenton, Dee Ann (Harry) Yoxtheimer of Findlay; one brother, David Gilbert of Findlay; three nephews; four nieces and eight great nieces and nephews.

Lynn had a passion for higher education. He was a good, honest and generous man who be missed dearly by his family and close friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery near Bluffton. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the American Kidney Fund or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.