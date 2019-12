MCCARTYVILLE — M. Eileen Buschur, 90, died Dec. 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus, McCartyville. The Rev. Father Steven Mondiek will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen, and one hour prior to services at the church.