ST. MARYS — M. Jane Stewart, 101, died at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 2019, at Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Wayne Street United Methodist Church, St. Marys. The Rev. Tim Benjamin will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton, Indiana.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home and 30 minutes prior to services Friday at the church.