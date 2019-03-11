CAIRO — M. Louise Altstaetter, 96, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville. She was born November 17, 1922 on the family farm near Vaughnsville, to Clair and Elsie (Holt) Vandemark. They both preceded her in death.

On September 22, 1946, she married Charles F. Altstaetter. He preceded her on February 20, 2017. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2016.

Louise is survived by her children: Michael (Mary Jo) Altstaetter of Bellefontaine, Gail (Melinda) Altstaetter of Lima, Carol (Charlie) Doseck of New Knoxville, and Dennis (Nancy) Altstaetter of Wendell, NC; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Altstaetter; son in-law, Dennis Katterheinrich; two brothers, Wilbur (Annabelle) Vandemark and Homer Vandemark and two sisters, Dorothy (Thomas) Larimore and Jane (Thomas) Miller.

Louise was a graduate of Gomer High School, class of 1940. She played half court basketball in school and was a member of the 1939-40 Allen County Girls' Championship Basketball Team. She worked for the Sioux Bee Honey Factory, J.C. Penney's, and Rinks all in Lima. Louise was a homemaker who loved sewing and tending to her roses. She was a 4-H advisor and helped her husband, Charles, with his wood working projects. Louise was a member of the Lima Baptist Temple.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Lima Baptist Temple. Pastor Jerry Burton and Wayne Altstaetter, grandson will co-officiate with burial to follow at Altstaetter Cemetery.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, and one hour prior to the service at the Lima Baptist Temple, 982 Brower Road, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Memorials may be made to Lima Baptist Temple Mission Fund.

