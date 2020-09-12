LIMA —Madeleine Malura Armstrong, 86, went to her heavenly home on September 11, 2020. Madeleine's devotion to and steadfast love for the Lord, her family, and helping others brought her great joy and purpose in life. Madeleine loved with all her heart, and was known for her stories of faithful testimony. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate her peaceful homecoming with her Father and Creator.

Madeleine was born to Franklin Resier Gerhart Grove and Erma Pearl Stocker Grove, in Swissvale, Pa. on October 8, 1933. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1952 and Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked as an RN at Lima Memorial Hospital. She excelled not only as a nurse, but also as a homemaker, wife and mother. She spent countless hours volunteering; helping many people in the community with health issues, singing with Belles and Beaus at nursing homes, and leading Bible study at the Worth Center.

Madeleine was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the love of her life, Richard Owen Armstrong, on February 5, 1956 in Lima, Ohio. Madeleine is survived by her husband, Richard; three daughters, Brenda (Steve) Bennington, Linda (Mike) Toth, and Sandy (Paul) Hermes; son, Keith (Laura) Armstrong; nine grandchildren, Becky (Tim) Oswalt, Bill (Jenelle) Bennington, Beau (Stefanie) Bennington, Ben Chaney, Hilary Chaney, Drew Hermes, Jack Armstrong, Nathan Hermes, and Madeleine Armstrong; two step-grandchildren, Carolyn (Doug) Devor, and Diana (Jared) Starner; eight great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and her many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susanna Grove; and her half brothers, Harold Wagoner and Fred Wagoner.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., with the service following from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Perry United Methodist Church, 3250 E Breese Rd, Lima, Ohio 45806. Pastor Greg Wack will officiate. Please wear a mask. A private entombment will take place in the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

Madeleine's family would like to thank everyone at Putnam County Hospice and the many friends and family members who were so wonderful and helped with her care; making it possible for her to spend her final days at home in comfort.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County HomeCare & Hospice, Perry United Methodist Church or Perry Township Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com