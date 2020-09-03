1/1
Madonna Monfort
1924 - 2020
SPENCERVILLE — Madonna Ruth Monfort, 95, of Spencerville, passed away at 5;59 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, where she had resided the past seven years.

She was born December 24, 1924 in Allen County, the youngest daughter of the late Russell Garfield and Luzerta Mae Agler Dicus. On February 27, 1943 she married Donald Webster Monfort, who died March 5, 1996.

Surviving are her two daughters, Linda (Stanley) Brown of Spencerville and Victoria (Dennis) Hardesty of Byrdstown, TN., her grandchildren, Tricia James (Amy Bussard), Tammy (Kenny) Roberts, Tana (Chris) Layman, Eric (Jenn) Brown, Neil (Shelly) Brown, Heather (Neal) Young and Clint Hardesty; her great grandchildren, Megan, Caitlin, Corinne, Maisie Maddy, Grant, Ethan, Faith, Zach, Peyton, Makenzie, Parker, Karleigh, Simon and Lillian. She was the "Most Wonderful Grandmother" any child could ask for.

Madonna was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara and son-in-law Jerry James, her granddaughter Emily Hardesty Lehman and her seven siblings; Nolan (Lorraine) Dicus, Helen (Virgil) Bitters, Everett (Vi) Dicus, Paul Dicus, Clarence Dicus, Gerald (Frances) Dicus and Robert (Marcine) Dicus.

She was a 1942 graduate of Spencerville High School and was a long time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She had worked for the Spencerville Jennings School System for 6 years as a cafeteria cook. She was a 65 year member of the Spencerville Grange #2424, having served as chaplain and lecturer and also a long time member of the Excellsior Reading Club. Her earlier hobbies were gardening and canning in the fall, any kind of crafts, especially coloring at the Roselawn, which she did on the day she died.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastors Tom Shobe and Neal Whitney officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

With Covid-19 required face covering and social distancing, the family will receive friends from 11 AM until service time on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Roselawn Manor Activities Fund. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
