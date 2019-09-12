LIMA — Ms. Maggie Mae Jefferson, age 80, passed from this life on Monday, September 9, 2019 at approximately 11:48 p.m. at Liberty Nursing Center of Lima.

She was born on May 20, 1939 in Bruce, Mississippi to the union of Earnest and Catherine Flora (Daniel) Nelson, Sr. both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Jefferson retired as a cook from the Lima Correctional Institute. She loved to cook and spend time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Ronnie Jefferson (Shirley) , Rickey Jefferson, Otis Jefferson (Tina) and Tommie Jefferson (Pam) all of Lima. 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A brother; Charles Smith of Milwaukee, WI and a sister-in-law; Wilma James of Lima. Two close cousins; Delores Williams and Ruth Clemmons. Her best friends; Reddy Lucas and Edna McLaurin. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons; Robert E. Jefferson and Richard Jefferson. A daughter; Margaret Jefferson. 4 brothers; Earnest Nelson, Jr., Wilmer James, Willie Spencer and Franklin James. 2 grandchildren.

Home going services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery -

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

