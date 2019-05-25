MCGUFFEY — Maggie L. Prater, age 85, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7:15 PM at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born on May 14, 1934 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Wheeler and Lucy (Snipes) Webb who preceded her in death. Maggie met her husband, Russell Prater in an onion field South of McGuffey, they married on May 16, 1950 and where married for 69 years, Russell survives in McGuffey.

Maggie owned and operated a tailor shop in Kenton for fifteen years. She was a former member of the McGuffey Church of Christ and the Lima Missionary Baptist Church.

Also surviving are two sons: Terry Prater of Dunkirk and Larry (Karen) Prater of Bellefontaine; a daughter, Pam (Thomas) Ark of DeGraff; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Prater of McGuffey; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Maggie was preceded in death by a son, Tom Prater; two brothers: Earl Webb and Gene Webb; and a sister, Maymie Wells.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.