Mamie Stapleton

LIMA — Mrs. Mamie Lee Stapleton, age 79, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at approximately 4:54 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on November 29, 1940 In Lexington, Mississippi to the union of Henry and Annie Bell (Brown) Stevens; both parents preceded her in death.

On April 5, 1975 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Curtis Lee Stapleton, Sr., he survives in Lima.

Mrs. Stapleton retired from Interim Health Care and she also worked at the Oaks Convalescent Home; she was truly loved and will be missed by her family. She was a member Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her loving husband she leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 daughters; Vanessa R. McCann (David) of Humble, TX. Corlisa A. Tyson and Nichele D. Alberty both of Lima. 2 stepsons; Curtis L.. Stapleton, Jr. and James Mclellan. Grandchildren; Dyesha Alberty, Tory Alberty, Reginald Johnson, Maurice Smith, Kendall Stevens, Tavares Tyson, Nakeyta Alberty, Martia Smith, Curtis Stevens, Eric Fisher, Daniel Johnson, Kevin Stevens, Jr., Sherman Tyson, Brittany Stevens, Michael Downton, Ashley Stevens, Ravyn Huggins, Tkeyah Braziel. A host of great grandchildren. A sister; Shelia Capers of Columbus, GA. A host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Kevin Stevens, Sr. A granddaughter; Tamika Alberty. A son-in-law; Herman Tyson. 2 sisters; Christine Petty and Flora Mae Ellis.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the STAPLETON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com