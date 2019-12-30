SEVERNA PARK, Md. — GEYER, Dr. MANVEL ALLAN, 89, of Severna Park, Md., passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born March 13, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to John and Beatrice Robison and was soon adopted by his great uncle Manvel and aunt Mary Geyer. He met his beloved wife Billie Darlene Hover at Lima's local theater group, Amil Tellers, and they were married on July 3, 1955, in Trinity Methodist Church of Lima.

After graduating from Lima Central High School in 1948, Dr. Geyer served in the U.S. Air Force and then earned his B.S. from Ohio Northern University in 1958, an M.S.E.E. from the University of Pittsburgh in 1964, and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 1969.

He was an instructor at Ohio Northern from 1958-1960, after which he began his long career as an electrical engineer with Westinghouse Electric Corporation both in Lima, Ohio and Baltimore, Maryland, where he developed systems for the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, shuttle and myriad defense programs, amassing more than two dozen patents along the way. Among his many hobbies, he was an award-winning amateur photographer and an avid domestic and international traveler.

Dr. Geyer was a supportive father to his sons Eric (Lisa) Geyer of Pasadena, Md., and Greg (Jacquelyn) Geyer of Denver, Colo., and daughter Gretchen Geyer, also of Pasadena. He was a devoted grandfather to MaryBeth and Bradley Geyer. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Andrus, a half-sister, Roberta Robison, and a half brother Wayne Adams. He was preceded in death by his wife Billie Darlene, his parents, and several siblings including his twin brother Johnnie Richard Geyer.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (cmtausa.org). A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year.