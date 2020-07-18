Marc Conaway

LIMA — Marc E. Conaway, age 42, of Lima, passed away July 15, 2020, at 12:42 am, Lima Memorial Health System Emergency Room.

He was born April 6, 1978 in Lima, to Thomas E. Conaway and Marcia F. (Fox) Conaway. His father preceded him in death on October 3, 2019 and his mother survives in Lima.

Also surviving are his daughter, Bailey Conaway of Lima; his siblings: Matthew Conaway of Lima and Angela (Israel) Popoola of Machesney Park, IL; and his nieces and nephews: Noah McDaniel, Ethan Conaway, Naudia Frieson, Austin Conaway, Chase Jones, Mia Jones, Toby Popoola, Izzy Popoola and Lulu Popoola.

He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Lima. He was a 1996 graduate of Perry High School and the Apollo Program. He enjoyed music, theater, performed in Encore Theater a couple of times and was a movie buff. He had been employed in area factories and was a caretaker for his brother.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, with Fr. David Ross officiating. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service. Due to COVID-19, visitation will take place in the church, one hour prior to the Mass. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church or the Music Department of Perry High School.

