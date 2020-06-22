CRIDERSVILLE — Marcella Owens, 90 of Cridersville, went to be with the Lord at 1:15 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Otterbein Cridersville. She was born on April 2, 1930 in Gatliff, Kentucky to Millard and Myrtle Lawson Brown who preceded her in death. On October 15, 1953, Marcella married the love of her life, Paul Owens, who also preceded her in death May 24, 1986.

Marcella and Paul were blessed with 2 children, Paula (Larry) Jordan, who survives in Cridersville, and David Owens, who preceded Marcella in death. Also surviving are 2 loving grandchildren, Kristin (John) Getchey of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Benjamin Jordan of Dallas, Texas, as well as 3 great-granddaughters, Lauren, Natalie, and Leah Getchey. Marcella loved her family very much, and was fiercely loyal and extraordinarily proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marcella was also preceded in death by her sisters, Zelma Goodin and Norma Smith, whom she shared a special bond.

Passionate about education, Marcella graduated from Whitley County High School, then from Eastern Kentucky Teachers College, Cumberland College and Bowling Green State University in the field of special education. She taught special education for 30 years, retiring from Perry Local Schools in 1986. She continued to encourage others to read, learn and grow long after her retirement, and touched many lives through her love of education. Marcella was also a long standing member of Lima Missionary Baptist church, where she sang in the choir.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lima Missionary Baptist Church. The Revs. Terry Brock and Denny Hunter will officiate. Burial will be in Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. Friends may call before the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at Lima Missionary Baptist Church.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff members of Otterbein Cridersville, who cared for Marcella for the past 7 1/2 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Missionary Church Youth Group.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com