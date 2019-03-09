LAKEVIEW — Marcellynne "Marcy" Harrod, 73, of Lakeview, passed away at 5:22 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on September 27, 1945 to the late John Martin and Eleanor Marie (Smith) Karibo.

On September 30, 1991, Marcellynne married John Merle Harrod in Russells Point, Ohio and he survives, along with two sons, Jim Rickert of St. Marys and Bryan Rickert of Lawrenceville, Georgia; three step-children, Barbara Srisongkham of Wapakoneta, Brian Harrod of Lima, and Debra Baker of Elida; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; a brother, Dave (Linda) Karibo of Bellefontaine; and two nephews, Chris Karibo and Johnathon Karibo. In addition to her parents, Marcellynne was also preceded in death by her brother, John Karibo.

A graduate of Miami Jacobs Career College, Marcellynne had worked as a school cook at Indian Lake Elementary School, Wapakoneta City Schools, and at schools in the Atlanta, Georgia area. She always had a warm, outgoing personality and enjoyed being around people.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Bellefontaine Cemetery in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 West North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.