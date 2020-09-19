LIMA — Marcene Alice Cook, age 73, was called into the presence of the Lord at 4:45 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bellbrook Health and Rehab.

Marcene was born November 10, 1946 in Lima, OH, to Howard and Alice (Craig) Cook who both preceded her in death.

Marcene was a 1964 graduate of Lima Senior High School and she received her bachelor's degree in Education from The Ohio State University. She was a dedicated science teacher for a total of 36 years. Her first teaching assignment was at Indian Lake in 1968. Marcene taught there for three years; then she became a science teacher in the Lima City Schools. She retired in July 1999, but missed teaching and was rehired as a part-time teacher in 2004. She retired permanently in 2010 due to Parkinson's disease.

She is survived by a sister, Kathleen Cook of Lima; a nephew and Kathleen's son whom she helped raise, Mark Cook of Franklin; sister-in-law, Carolyn Conley of Lima; close friend, Patricia J. Freeman of Lima and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Howard E. (Bonnie) Cook, Shelby (Ardath) Cook, Michael Cook and a sister, Eileen (Bob) Oard.

Funeral services celebrating Marcene's life will begin at 6:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Ward Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 6:00 PM Friday, September 25, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Marcene Alice Cook Science Scholarship, Lima Community Foundation, PO Box 1086, Lima, Ohio 45802-1086.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.