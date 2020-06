Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marcene's life story with friends and family

Share Marcene's life story with friends and family

PARAGOULD, Ark. — Marcene Jane Pope, 79, died at 8:56 a.m. May 26, 2020. Private services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store