SUNBURY — Marcia Ann Lodermeier, age 70, of Sunbury, OH, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center.

Retired Physical Therapy Assistant having worked at both Lima Memorial and St. Rita's Hospitals in Lima, OH. Marcia loved the arts and music, was an avid reader and loved to travel, but she was most proud of her children and enjoyed spending time with her whole family.

Born February 14, 1949 in Elyria, Ohio to the late Albert and Evelyn (Sharpless) Wagner. Marcia is survived by sons, Alexander of Salt Lake City, UT, Adam of Centerburg, OH and Erik (Colleen) of Berthoud, CO.; the father of her children, William Lodermeier of Middle Bass Island, OH; grandchildren, Kaya, Zoe, Amelia and Maclin; brothers, Bill (Margaret) Wagner of California, Tom (Caroline) Wagner of Florida, Jerry Wagner of Washington; life-long best friend, Casey Ross; nieces and nephews.

Service and interment will be private for family only. Contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital Development Office, 660 Ackerman Road, P. O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 in Marcia's memory.

