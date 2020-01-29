ELIDA — Marcia Lynn Miller, 67, of Elida, was born on October 10, 1952 to Russell and Arline (Garber) Eller near Camden, Preble County, Ohio. She peacefully passed from this life on January 28, 2020.

Marcia was united in marriage to R. Eugene Miller on August 19, 1972. They shared the joys and sorrows of life together in marriage for over 47 years. To this union were born 1 son and 3 daughters.

She was a member of Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Ash Grove Congregation. She found great joy in serving her family and fulfilling her duties at home.

Left to mourn her passing are her loving husband; her children: Beth and Marlin Knaus of Camden, Gabriel and Amanda Miller, Melanie and Jesse King, and Rachel and Wesley Bowman all of Elida; 20 grandchildren: Lanton, Gareth, Cade, and Trey Knaus, Kristen, Lamar, Emily, Sara, Kimra, and Lewis Miller, Andrea, Erica, Katie, and Laurel King, and Rebecca, Caleb, Seth, Micah, Levi, and Deborah Bowman; one brother, John and Janice Eller and one sister, Linda and Bill Barnhart all of Camden; father and mother-in-law Robert and Martha Miller of Elida; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn Wilcox of Elida, Pat and Gary Brubaker of Eaton, and Gloria and Darryl Denlinger of Elida; aunts, Doris Garber of Englewood and Goldie and Howard Montgomery of Greenville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant grandson, Jacob Bowman.

She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May of 2019. She bore her affliction patiently, submitting herself to God's will. She called for and received the anointing on July 26, 2019, in which she found comfort. Our family circle is broken, but we look forward to a glad reunion day!

Visitation will be on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., at Ash Grove Meeting House, 2690 Beery Rd., Lima. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Ash Grove Meeting House. Burial will follow in Ash Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.chiles-lamanfh.com