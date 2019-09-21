ROCKY RIVER, OH. — Marcia Ellen Schmidt Williams, 81, died at 4:30 p.m. September 17, 2019, at Rockport Senior Living, Rocky River, Ohio.

She was born on July 4, 1938, in Continental, Ohio to Gareth Joseph and Zelma Elizabeth (Marriott) Schmidt. She graduated from Continental High School and attended Bowling Green State University. In 1959, she married Gilbert Roland Williams of Defiance. They resided in Lima, Ohio. She was a devoted mother of three, and a compassionate friend to all who needed a helping hand. Places of employment included ABC Childcare, Elida High School, and Industrial Safety and Security where she retired in 2001. Marcia was a long time resident of Lima, Ohio, before moving to Rockport Senior Care in Rocky River, Ohio.

A dear friend to all, she will be sorely missed by her daughter, Lisa Anne Williams of Columbus and sons, Jeffrey Roland (Cindy) Williams of Columbus, and Scott Joseph (Amy) Williams of Rocky River. Also survived by grandchildren, Cristy Williams, Jeffrey (Sierra) Williams, Erika (Jordan) Davidson, Mitchell Williams and Catherine Williams. She also leaves great-grandchildren, Kyler Boucher, Kira and Levi Williams and Hollyn Davidson.

Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, Ohio. The Reverend Joe Wassink will officiate. Burial will be in Monroe Cemetery, Continental.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockport Senior Living Memory Care, or the Lima Samaritan House.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.