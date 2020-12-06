GLANDORF — Marciel L. (Recker) Schroeder, 79 of Glandorf, died at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Shawnee Manor, Lima, Ohio. She was born September 5, 1941 in Putnam County to the late Freckerick and Lauretta (Geise) Recker. On September 17, 1960 she married the love of her life, George H. Schroeder, who died on November 19, 2020.

Marciel is survived by her children: Kenneth Schroeder of Glandorf, Karen (James) Geres of Portland, OR, Keith (Aubrianna) Schroeder of Glandorf, and Karl (Andrea) Schroeder of Southlake, TX; three granddaughters: Kaitlyn, Ainsley and Scarlett Schroeder; her siblings: Edna Katunarich Long Beach, CA, John (Kathy) Recker Lima, and James (Bernadette) Recker Littleton, CO.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Arthur (Mae) Recker, Othmer Recker twin to Arthur "deceased at birth", Luciel (Wilbur) Wallenhorst, Harold Recker, Mary (Arthur) Blankemeier, Leonard (Priscilla) Recker and Patricia (Earl) Youngpeter.

Marciel worked for Putnam County Home Health and Hospice from June 1994 to January 2005. She always enjoyed taking great care of her patients. She was election poll worker. Marciel was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf where she was a communion distributor from 1986 to 2018. Marciel and George were highly devoted Catholics. They loved going to church and praying the rosary every day and more right to the very end. Marciel and George loved to travel, especially by car, pick up, airplane, train, bus and grain truck. Marciel and George loved the farm they took great care of right to the very end. They loved gardening, being in the fields together and raising their four children.

A Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Steven Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the COVID 19 regulations, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Masks are required. Memorials may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice or Catholic Charities.

