TIFFIN — Sister Marcille Liebrecht, age 84, formerly known as Sister Mary Gaspar, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin, Ohio died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. at St. Francis Home. She was born to Sylvester and Clara Mary (Kahle) Liebrecht of the St. Isidore Parish, Cuba, Ohio.

Survivors include a sister, Mary Jane (Liebrecht) Miller of Kalida, Ohio, and two brothers, Sylvester Liebrecht, Jr., and Norman Liebrecht both of Continental. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Eugene Liebrecht.

Sister Marcille received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Toledo in Dec. 13, 1974. She served as an elementary teacher in Carey, Custar, Bellevue (Seneca-Huron), Fort Jennings, Bucyrus, and New Cleveland; and as a high school teacher in Bismark, North Dakota. She also was the executive housekeeper and administrator of St. Anthony Pilgrim House, Carey, Ohio. Later in life, she was a nurse aide and assistant activity director at Calvary Manor in Glandorf, Ohio, and provided respite care for the elderly in Continental, Ohio. At the time of her death, she served as a Minister of Prayer for the Congregation.

She is known for having a "green thumb." She always had a garden that was very productive. She canned much of her produce and shared it with friends and those she visited. When she wasn't working outside she was busy with her crafts which included knitting, crocheting, and other types of needlework.

There will be no visitation and a private funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at the St. Francis Convent Chapel officiated by Rev. Gary Walters. Burial will follow in St. Francis Convent Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, OH 44883 (419) 447-3113.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Convent or St. Francis Home.

