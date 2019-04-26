ROUNDHEAD — Margaret (Peggy) Badertscher, age 76, of Roundhead, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence. Margaret was born on August 31, 1942 to the late Howard and Frances (Reed) Cox. On August 31, 1963 she married the love of her life Charles Leroy Badertscher, he survives, along with four sons; Mark (Heather) Badertscher, Chuck (Melinda) Badertscher, Doug (Stephanie) Badertscher, and John (Melissa) Badertscher, brothers; Reed (Marsha) Cox and Gene Cox, grandchildren; Dustin (Ciera) Badertscher, Courtney (Matt) Popiel, Logan Badertscher(Conner), Kaitlyn (Zach) Ireland, Taylor (David) Sheldon, Erika Badertscher, Jacob Badertscher, Lucas Badertscher, and Lindsay Coder, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother; Jim Cox and grandson; Luke Coder.

Margaret graduated from Roundhead School in 1960 and she went to Northwestern Business School after graduation. She worked at City Loan and Savings and retired from Upper Scioto Valley Schools after 28 years.

Margaret was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00Am at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 3:00-5:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM at the funeral home. Pastor Amber Rex will be officiating the services and burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Roundhead Fire Department or the Roundhead United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.