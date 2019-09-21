LEANDER, Texas — On Thursday August 15, 2019 Maggie Beckett went home to be with her Lord. Maggie was born in Lima, Ohio to John and Jean Roosenberg. She graduated from Shawnee High School and later married Carl Thomas ( Tom) Beckett who predeceased her. She is survived by: her brother Paul Roosenberg and wife Ruth, her son Bruce Beckett and his wife Carolyn, daughter Deborah and husband Preston Kinnison, her sons John and Robert Beckett, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

After their marriage in 1952; Tom and Maggie lived in Columbus, Chicago, and Poughkeepsie, New York. After Tom died in 1993 Maggie moved to Liberty Hill, Texas. She opened a coffee shop, bakery business, and cattle ranch where she was happy to share her love of coffee and the love of her Lord Jesus Christ daily with family, friends and business associates.

A memorial service was held for Margaret on Saturday August 31st at her church: Cross Tracks United Methodist Church in Liberty Hill.