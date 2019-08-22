LIMA — Margaret Jane (Taylor) Buck, 83, of Lima, joined her husband in eternal peace on August 21, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health surrounded by her loving children. Born August 5, 1936 in Ross County, Ohio to the late Russell and Ruth Taylor.

On April of 1953, Margaret met her husband, the love of her life, Oscar Clement Buck of Columbus, OH at Circleville Bible College. They were married April 15, 1954. Maggie, as she was known to many, worked in public schools as secretary, including Findlay Administration Department. She retired from Clinton Community Counseling Center, Wilmington, OH, where she did data processing in charge of all billing. Maggie loved working with kids and was Camp Fire Leader for 4 years, 4-H Leader, ECY Leader, Kid Power Leader and worked at VBS Church Youth Camp. She loved entertaining as Pastor's wife and started a Ladies Prayer Group. She loved to bake and travel with her hubby, especially trips they took around their anniversary to Florida, California, Mexico, the Smokies, Hawaii and Alaska. Nashville was the last trip they took together. Maggie's hobbies were reading and shopping. She also loved family gatherings and enjoyed the three cruises with her daughters. Maggie loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and had lots and lots of pictures of them and enjoyed going to birthday parties for them.

Maggie is survived by her five children who she adored, Cindy (Roger) Adkins of Findlay, Joan (Steve) Knowlton of Carey, Mary Buck of Hubbard, Robert (Sonia) Buck of Findlay, and Ruth Buck of Lima. There are 11 grandchildren, Roger, Angela, Dan, Chad, Tyler, Michael, Amy, Matthew, Candace, Nicole, Kayla; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, John Taylor of Washington, OH; and sister, Elizabeth Jean Taylor, also of Washington, OH. She had many cousins and friends. Maggie was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany; and a brother, James Taylor.

Maggie loved the Lord and her heart's desire was for all of her family to be in church serving the Lord and to meet her in heaven.

Friends and family may visit from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A second visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26 at Bible Methodist Church, 529

Stadium Dr. Findlay, with service starting at 11 a.m. Reverend Chris Cravens and Reverend Travis Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, at which time Maggie will be laid to rest alongside her husband. Memorial contributions in Maggie's name may be made to Bible Methodist Church.