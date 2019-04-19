LIMA — Margaret Irene Layman Buckles, 97, formerly of Bath Township, went to be with her Savior peacefully at 6:10 AM Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Otterbein Cridersville Senior Living Center, with her son at her side.

She was born January 16, 1922 in Sugar Creek Twp, Allen County, and was the eighth of eleven children of the late Irvin Robert and Mary Etta Miller Layman. On November 1, 1963 she married Marion Edward "Bud" Buckles (who died January 29, 2019). They recently had celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Surviving are her children; Michael Allan (Teresa) Layman and Sandra Kay Perrine (Gary) Allen and her sister Virginia Forney of Lima as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her siblings: Martha (Chester) Wolf, Clara (Howard) Brunk, John (Evelyn) Layman, Esther (Earl) Mohler, Aaron (Jane) Layman, Arthur (Treva) Layman, Noah (Glenda) Layman, Philip (Helen) Layman and Oral Layman along with her brother-in-law, Louis Forney.

Her career was varied. She worked as an in-home infant caregiver to 65 new-borns, for one month at a time while in her 20's. She was also employed at Memorial Hospital, the Suzy Q and Howard Johnson's (where she worked 15+ years) restaurants and Flowers by Colleen.

She was a volunteer with the Allen County Literacy Council and Lima Community Visitors Center, working at the "Little Blue Caboose"

Margaret was an avid gardener, eclectic learner, a student of genealogy, an "original scrap booker," a voracious reader (especially concerning WW II and Israel) and a wonderful aunt to 44 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jonathon L. Spyker officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

The family will receive friends from 2until 4 and 6 until 8 PM Wednesday and after 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission.

