DELPHOS — Margaret Ann Ditto, 94, of Delphos, passed away at 12:40 a.m., on December 2, 2020, at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born on August 21, 1926, to Frank and Anna (Hopt) Morisy. They preceded her in death. On June 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Howard E. Ditto. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1972.

Marge is survived by two sons, David (Saundra) Ditto of Monroeville, PA and Michael (Cherie) Ditto of Ft. Wayne, IN; two daughters, Annette (David) DuGai and Marilyn Buschor both of Cape Coral, FL; one brother, James (Isabel) Morisy of Paulding, OH; two sisters, Alta Ebel of Las Vegas, NV and Phyllis Porter of Hicksville, NY; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-mother, Lola Morisy, one brother, Paul Morisy and seven sisters, Ruth Rekeweg, Jeanne Van Fleet, Monica Brune, Lucille Vsetula, Theresa Thompson, Rita Thompson, Rose Guinan; and son-in-law, Steve Buschor.

Marge was a graduate of Paulding High School and St. Vincent School of Nursing in Toledo. She worked for 25 years as a registered nurse for Drs. Hux & Seller and for 10 years prior to that for Dr. Illig. She was a member of the Delphos Eagles Aerie #471 and the Delphos American Legion Post #268. The most important thing to Marge was spending time with her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of her flower gardens and reading.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Father Scott Perry will officiate. The funeral mass will be open to all family and friends. Burial will follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Following the mandates set by Ohio, social distancing and masks are required. The committal and grave rites will be held privately for immediate family members only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

