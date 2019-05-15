CLOVERDALE — Margaret "Marge" A. Donovan, 90 of Cloverdale earned her angel wings at 10:31 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Ambulatory Care Center in Glandorf. She was born January 20, 1929 in Auglaize County to the late Joe and Myrtle (Farrington) Sargent.

She is survived by 6 children, Patricia Donovan of San Antonio, TX, Jeni Donovan of Spencerville, Jim Donovan of Cloverdale, Sue Donovan of Lima, Jeff Donovan of Cloverdale and Chris Stemen of Spencerville;14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (John) Eickholt; a daughter-in-law, Pam Donovan; and her grandson, John Frederick.

Marge retired from and was one of the first 3 women to work at Ford Motor Company. Following retirement she was a caregiver. She was an angel on earth to all who knew her. To her children, she was an amazing mother and friend. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed playing bingo and winning money. She loved all dogs and horse racing, and was the proud owner of the horse "Sassy Miss Marge."

Marge leaves a legacy of love to all who knew her. She said "when it is my turn, God and Dear Hail Mary will know. I'm leaving it all up to them. I have had a wonderful life on this beautiful world. I will still always be with you and watching over you as you visit me. I might even tickle your toes. Enjoy this beautiful world as I have and then come rest with me when it is your turn. They will know when, why, and how."

A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May18, 2019 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township with Sister Immacolata Scarogni S.C.C. officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

