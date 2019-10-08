CELINA — Margaret Anna Buswell Fuhrwerk, age 95 formerly of Celina, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Care of Cridersville, Ohio. Margaret was born March 2, 1924 to Guy and Mildred (Himes) Buswell in Portland, Oregon. She married Victor Fuhrwerk on December 21, 1947 who proceeded her in death on November 8, 1987 after 39 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sister-in-law Myron (Jeanne) Buswell and Robert Buswell.

Survivors include her children Carl (DiAnne) Fuhrwerk of Gilbert, AZ, Linda (Denny) Beckstedt of Lima, OH, Karen Fuhrwerk of Seattle, WA and David (Annette) Fuhrwerk of Chattanooga, TN. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren Jennifer (Dan) Gigliotti, Carrie (Brian) Estadt, Kristen Harrand, Josh (Katlyn) Fuhrwerk, Caleb (Brooklyn) Fuhrwerk, Nate Fuhrwerk, Kendra Fuhrwerk, Rosanna (Joe) Allison-Hommrich, and Robert Allison. Also survived: five great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Olga Buswell, nieces and nephew and family's dear friend Sue Rowley.

Margaret grew up in Oregon, the granddaughter of George Himes, an early pioneer of Oregon and curator of the Oregon Historical Society. She continued to have an interest and contribute to the pioneer story, the Oregon history and was a member of the Tualatin Historical Society in Oregon.

Margaret graduated from Oregon State College in 1946 with a degree in Journalism. She belonged to Theta Sigma Phi, Mortar Board for Women and was the Managing Editor of the Oregon State Barometer. Continuing college, she traveled to Iowa State College on a Journalism Fellowship where she served as the Associate Editor of the college newspaper. Margaret's love of writing began early, publishing her first story in the Young Oregonian at the age of nine. Over the years she wrote many stories and articles for magazines and newspapers.

Margaret met Vic in 1947 at Iowa State College and they moved to Celina in 1956 where they raised their four children on Willow Street. After 59 years she moved away from her Willow Street friends to Otterbein Senior Care in Cridersville, Ohio where she lived out her final years. The family is grateful for the love and care she received while at Otterbein.

Active and contributing to the Celina community, Margaret was a member of the University Women's Club, Celina History Club, , Mercer County Council on Aging Board of Trustees and, a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She loved to play bridge with her friends belonging to many card clubs throughout her years in Celina.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Mick Whistler officiating. Burial will follow in North Grove Cemetery in Celina. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 and an hour before services on Saturday, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Ohio Educational Foundation, Victor C. Fuhrwerk Scholarship Fund, 7600 Lake Campus Dr. Celina, Ohio 45822 or the Appalachia Service Project INC. 4523 Bristol Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601-9964. Condolences may be expressed on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.