KENTON — Margaret J. Gossard, 82, died at 3:46 p.m. July 18, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God. Pastor Don Holbrook will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.