Margaret Kirwan
LIMA —Margaret H. Kirwan, 88, passed away September 18, 2020, at 1:20 pm, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born September 11, 1932 in Lima, OH, to Joseph and Stella (Hartzog) Faccenda who both preceded her in death. On June 27, 1953 she married Ronald H. Kirwan. They have been happily married for over sixty seven years.

Margaret graduated from Shawnee High School in 1951. Margaret and her husband Ron attend St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Some of her hobbies included oil painting, working on various puzzles, playing bingo with her sister Betty and playing her fathers accordion. Margaret was a member of the Sweet Adelines. Margaret cherished her husband and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Ronald H. Kirwan of Lima, OH, children, Greg (Sandy) Kirwan of Elida, OH, Jeff (Mary) Kirwan of Elida, OH, Chris Kirwan of Troy, OH, Tina (Carl) Lyvers of Ft. Wayne, IN, Karen (Ron) Jacob of Huntsville, OH, Cindy Doughman of Lima, OH, Lisa (Dominick) Del Rosso of Cape Coral, FL, Therese (Ricardo) Upshaw of Keneshaw, GA, brother, Joseph (Cynthia) Faccenda, eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Rosemarie Foley, Frank Faccenda, Betty Ludwig and Bonnie Kochis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W Elm St, Lima, Ohio 45805. Father Kent Kaufman to officiate the service. Entombment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a Wake Service to follow at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W North Street, Lima, OH 45805, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W Elm St, Lima, OH 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
