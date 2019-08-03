LIMA — Mrs. Margaret Martin, age 82, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at approximately 12:08 a.m. at Liberty Nursing Home in Lima.

She was born on January 12, 1937 in Marigold, Mississippi to the union of Sylvester and Roberta (Benford) Hall, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

On October 4, 1980 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Leroy Martin, he preceded her in death on January 6, 2017.

Mrs. Martin retired from City Loan after many years. She loved to cook, fish, work crossword puzzles and do crafts. She loved the Atlanta Braves, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons; Orlanzo Williams of Columbus, Ohio. Gregg Williams (Vicky) and Rico Williams (Sedeka) both of Lima. A daughter; Tina Martin of Lima. 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. 4 brothers; Booker T. Hall, Roosevelt Hall and Roy Hall (Gwen) all of Lima. Granville Wright of Cleveland, Mississippi. 2 sisters; Betty Williams (Jessie) of Lima and Mary A. Roberts (Larry) of Mt. Bayou, Mississippi. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 5 brothers; Willie L. Hall, Sylvester Hall, Jr., Earl Hall, James Hall, Sr. and Johnny Hall, Sr. 2 sisters; LuBertha Hollingsworth and Louise Jackson.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

