DELPHOS — Margaret A. Obermeyer, 87, of Delphos, passed away Friday morning, July 12, 2019 at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born February 18, 1932 in Lima to James E. and Margaret A. (Cain) Flanagan, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Obermeyer, of Delphos.

She is also survived by sons, James (Jami), of Seattle, Fritz(Sandy) of Delphos, and Chip (KC) of Seattle; daughters, Robbin (Dan) Clark of Durango, CO and Susan (Rick) Wieging of Madison, IN; grandchildren, Josh Wieging, Neal (Emily) Clark, Adam Clark, Megan (Neal Chaney) Obermeyer, Clay Obermeyer and Evan Obermeyer; two step-grandchildren, Craig Carder and Trisha (Tony) Kroeger; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Peck and Lennon Wieging; a brother-in-law, Francis Fischer of Delphos; as well as a host of "Flanagan" nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Charlie; brothers, Robert (Martha) Flanagan, Harold (Norma) Flanagan; and sisters, Jeanette Fischer and Helen (Norm) Wiechart.

Margaret graduated in in 1950 from St. John's High School. She received her nursing degree from The St. Rita's School of Nursing in 1954 and worked there until she moved with her husband to Elizabethtown, Kentucky while he was stationed at Ft. Knox where she worked at the Hardin County Hospital. Later she volunteered her time assisting the Red Cross with blood drives and the Interfaith Thrift Shop. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. For the past 15 years she and Bob enjoyed spending their winters in Naples, Florida where she spent time following her interest in drawing and particularly watercolor painting. She took part in watercolor programs at Longboat Key, Sarasota and Naples, and had paintings accepted for shows at various other Florida locations. Margaret was also a member of the Lima Watercolor Society. She enjoyed traveling, especially their yearly family trips to Clear Lake and Coldwater Lake and their driving trip through the New England States, a trip to Nova Scotia and Ireland. Though not an avid birder like her husband, she would often go with Bob to Big Cypress and Turner River for bird watching. She said, "Florida birds are bigger than in Ohio and easier to see!" Margaret also enjoyed playing cards and dominoes

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Rev. Tony Vera officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.weberfh.net.