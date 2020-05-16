LIMA — Margaret Louise ("Louise") Pranses, 96, of Lima, Ohio, died on the evening of May 12, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1924, in Plumville, PA, toHarris Hale and Harriet Jewart Hamill, who preceded her in death. On July 24, 1948, she married Anthony L. ("Tony") Pranses, who preceded her in death. Louise was a graduate of Plumville, PA, High School and Point ParkCollege, Pittsburgh, PA. She met Tony at Westinghouse Corp. in Pittsburgh, where both worked. Later, based in Elida, Louise was a full-time mother, homemaker and community volunteer. After her children had grown, she worked on the staff of American Cancer Society, in Lima. She and Tony were dedicated outdoors and travel enthusiasts. They were active in the national American Youth Hostels (HI-AYH) and founders and leaders of the local Lima, OH, chapter, known as the Roadrunners. She received an award from national AYH for her long-time dedication and hard work. In AYH they led cycling, hiking, skiing and canoeing events. She co-led an extended cycling tour of Western Europe in 1966. Louise and Tony were enthusiastic travelers and together they visited over 120 countries, traveling by foot, bicycle, train, plane and cruise ship. She was a long-term member of and volunteer for Market Street Presbyterian Church of Lima. Louise was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and had a life-long interest in genealogy. Her love of family and travel and fine food have set the pace for many family members. She is survived by a son Terrence Jay Pranses (partner James Magenheimer) of Hoboken, NJ, and a daughter Renee Louise Pranses of Lima. She is also survived by grandchildren Tyler Offenbaker, Abigail Offenbaker, Joseph Meitzler, Anthony Loran Pranses, Jenifer Moore and Jeanine Pranses. Other survivors include niece Patricia Stuchell and nephew Andrew Stuchell, two daughters-in-law, Stephanie Pranses and Louann Pranses, and many beloved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her son Anthony Randolph Pranses, three sisters and two brothers. Arrangements are being handled by CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery and a memorial gathering will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, American Youth Hostels/HI-AYH or Market Street Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Lima News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.