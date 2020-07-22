Margaret Schroeder

COLUMBUS GROVE — Margaret Mary Schroeder, (77) Columbus Grove, passed away peacefully July 14th, 2020 4:00am, having received the Last Sacraments of the Roman Catholic Church.

Faithful and virtuous Roman Catholic, devoted & loving wife, generous and selfless mother to three sons and nineteen grandchildren, Margaret is survived by her husband Delmar Schroeder; 3 sons - Duane Schroeder (Nancy Niese) - Selena, Alexus, Noah, Dominic, Anna, Xavier, Gianna, Bernadette; Lee Schroeder (Jenny Morman) – Sam, Rachel, Leo, Albert, Vincent, Thomas, Mary, Charlie, & Gemma; and Neal Schroeder - (Patricia Bonello) – Theresa, Matthew

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Esther Weis, brother Dennis and sisters Ursula and Janelda (Denny Halker); She is survived by brother Othmar, and sisters Rose Anne (Clete Morman) and Janet (Ralph Westrick)

The family invites prayers, sacrifices, and holy Masses to be offered for the repose of her soul. Donations in her memory may be made to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center/Wexner Medical Research Center, Columbus Ohio.