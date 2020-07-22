1/1
Margaret Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE — Margaret Mary Schroeder, (77) Columbus Grove, passed away peacefully July 14th, 2020 4:00am, having received the Last Sacraments of the Roman Catholic Church.

Faithful and virtuous Roman Catholic, devoted & loving wife, generous and selfless mother to three sons and nineteen grandchildren, Margaret is survived by her husband Delmar Schroeder; 3 sons - Duane Schroeder (Nancy Niese) - Selena, Alexus, Noah, Dominic, Anna, Xavier, Gianna, Bernadette; Lee Schroeder (Jenny Morman) – Sam, Rachel, Leo, Albert, Vincent, Thomas, Mary, Charlie, & Gemma; and Neal Schroeder - (Patricia Bonello) – Theresa, Matthew

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Esther Weis, brother Dennis and sisters Ursula and Janelda (Denny Halker); She is survived by brother Othmar, and sisters Rose Anne (Clete Morman) and Janet (Ralph Westrick)

The family invites prayers, sacrifices, and holy Masses to be offered for the repose of her soul. Donations in her memory may be made to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center/Wexner Medical Research Center, Columbus Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Glorioso
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved