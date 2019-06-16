LIMA — Margaret Seaman, 67, passed away June 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.

Margaret was born April 21, 1952, in Lima to Paul Haver Sr. and Louise (Ketcham) Coffey, both of whom preceded her in death. In August of 1988, she married her husband Carl James Seaman who also precedes her in death.

Margaret was an exceptional woman who was beloved by all. She worked for many years with the United Telephone Company in their insulation and repair department. She was even Ohio's very first female field technician with United Telephone Company. She was known as a loving friend and caretaker. Even those in her neighborhood will say that Margaret made them feel as though they were truly a part of her family. Ultimately, Margaret loved to spend time with those that were closest to her.

Survivors include: son, Russell (Lori) Brenneman Jr.; daughter, Bobbie Brenneman; brothers, Paul F. (Debi) Haver Jr. and Frank (Melissa) Adams Jr.; sister, Katherine Haver; grandchildren, Christian Brenneman, Nathan (Michelle) Stephenson, and Michael Stephenson; as well as a great-grandchild, Nathan Stephenson Jr.

Preceded in death by parents, Paul Haver Sr. and Louise (Ketcham) Coffey; spouse, Carl James Seaman; and sister, Princess Adams.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

