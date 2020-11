HOAGLAND, IN — Margaret Louise Zizelman Spindler, 92, formerly of Rockford, died at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Adams Heritage in Monroeville, IN.

Private family service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 following visitation at the funeral home.

Visitation: 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.