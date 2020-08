Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

ST. MARYS — Margaret "Peg" Steinberger, 97, of St. Marys, died Aug. 27, 2020, at Otterbein of St. Marys. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Thomas Cemetery, Glynwood. No public visitation is planned. Arrangements were handled by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store