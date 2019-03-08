DELPHOS — Margaret L. Sterling, 85, of Delphos, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born June 7, 1933 in Delphos to William Hilvers and Nellie (Miller) Hilvers, who both preceded her in death. On September 27, 1952, she married Lester Sterling, who preceded her in death on June 1, 2003.

Margaret is survived by a granddaughter, Kathy (Kevin) Dudgeon of Delphos; three great-grandchildren, Damien (Viktoria Brunswick), Zack and Aubrey Dudgeon; a son-in-law, Mike Lindeman of Delphos; and a brother, Lawrence Hilvers of Delphos; brothers-in-law Lonnie Sterling, and Nick (Phyllis) Sterling, both of Delphos, and a sister-in-law, Mary (Ed) Rigdon, of Venedocia.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Lindeman; and a brother, Laverne Hilvers; brothers-in-law, George, Frank, Vernon, Lewis, and Ray Sterling.

Margaret had worked at Meyers Cleaners and Van Dyne Crotty for many years. She dearly loved the time she had to spend with her great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos, Pastor Kellie Baeza officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.