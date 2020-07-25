1/1
Margarita Diaz
1931 - 2020
LIMA — Margarita P. Diaz , 88, died at 7:15 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her

residence in Lima, Ohio.

Margarita was born on December 17, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, to the

late Francisco Perez and Francisca (Castillo) Perez. She was married to

Frank O. Diaz for 70 loving years.

Margarita was a member of St. Johns Church as well as a baker for the

church. She was a member of the Spartan Mothers Club and PTA of Washington

McKinely. She was a great cook, loved music, dancing, lottery scratch offs,

family dinners, and traveling to NY, TX, FL. CA, and Las Vegas, NV.

She is survived by her Husband, Frank O. Diaz, of Lima, OH; four sons,

John Diaz, Frank Diaz Jr., George (Christine) Diaz, Mark Diaz; two

grandchildren, Valanne Smith, and Michael Diaz; special grandchildren Hannah

Gunn, Zach Thomas, two great grandchildren, Aliyah White, Anthony Diaz; a

brother, Daniel Perez, a sister, Olga Garza; and members of the Cortez and

Mendez families.

She is preceded in death by her parents; great granddaughter, Kamilah

White; siblings, Janie Perez, Rudy Perez, Beatrice Hernandez, and Susie

Almedia. Best Friends, Juanita Mowen, and Virginia Lepley.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July

27, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Rosary

service at 7:00 P.M.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 28,

2020 at St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Father David Ross will

officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation, 1373 Grandview

Ave. #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212 or St Johns Catholic Church, 777 S Main St,

Lima, OH 45804.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
JUL
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Johns Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends, family, and the many memories provide loving support during this difficult time.
RIP Margarita, you always made the best breakfast !
John & Kimberly Conrad
Friend
