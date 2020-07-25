1/1
LIMA — Margarita P. Diaz , 88, died at 7:15 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her
residence in Lima, Ohio.
Margarita was born on December 17, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, to the
late Francisco Perez and Francisca (Castillo) Perez. She was married to
Frank O. Diaz for 70 loving years.
Margarita was a member of St. Johns Church as well as a baker for the
church. She was a member of the Spartan Mothers Club and PTA of Washington
McKinely. She was a great cook, loved music, dancing, lottery scratch offs,
family dinners, and traveling to NY, TX, FL. CA, and Las Vegas, NV.
She is survived by her Husband, Frank O. Diaz, of Lima, OH; four sons,
John Diaz, Frank Diaz Jr., George (Christine) Diaz, Mark Diaz; two
grandchildren, Valanne Smith, and Michael Diaz; special grandchildren Hannah
Gunn, Zach Thomas, two great grandchildren, Aliyah White, Anthony Diaz; a
brother, Daniel Perez, a sister, Olga Garza; and members of the Cortez and
Mendez families.
She is preceded in death by her parents; great granddaughter, Kamilah
White; siblings, Janie Perez, Rudy Perez, Beatrice Hernandez, and Susie
Almedia. Best Friends, Juanita Mowen, and Virginia Lepley.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July
27, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Rosary
service at 7:00 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 28,
2020 at St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Father David Ross will
officiate.
Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation, 1373 Grandview
Ave. #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212 or St Johns Catholic Church, 777 S Main St,
Lima, OH 45804.
Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com
Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.