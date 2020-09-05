1/1
Margarita McCoy
1936 - 2020
ELIDA — Margarita C. "Maggie" McCoy, age 84 of Elida, passed at 7:28 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 14, 1936 in Caimanera, Oriente, Cuba to the late Jose'Manuel and Isabel Luisa Dale Vidal Castellanos. In December 1953 she married Eldon "Larry" McCoy, who survives in Elida.

After meeting the love of her life on a blind date, they were married for 66 wonderful years. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband to South Carolina and Las Vegas. Maggie retired as an inspector from Westinghouse -Sunstrand Aerospace and made many lifelong friends while working there. She loved meeting new people and spending time with her extended family and friends.

Surviving is a daughter - M. Yvonne "Vonn" Bowers (Jerry Slusher) of Elida - granddaughter - Alison Bowers Rodriguez (Joseph Rodriguez) of Elida and "bonus" granddaughters - Chelsea Slusher (Shannon Buehler) of Columbus and Cassidy Slusher of Elida. Also surviving is a son - Conrad E. McCoy and twin grandsons - Brendan McCoy and Bryce McCoy of Toledo.

There will be no memorial service. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com or sent to the family at: 2481 Cherie Avenue Elida, Ohio 45807



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
