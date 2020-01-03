Marge Kohorst (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH
45833
(419)-692-8055
Obituary
DELPHOS — Marge Ann Kohorst, 89, of Delphos, passed away on January 2, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born May 11, 1930, in Delphos to Frank and Ethel (Fair) Kohorst.

Marge was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and is a graduate of Delphos Jefferson. Her career was working at the Cigar Factory.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Rose Carmean, Violet Carmean, Ruth Kemper, and Ethel "Betty Bridgman;" and brothers, Delmer, Gene, Don, Richard "Cotton," George, and Carl "Butch" Kohorst.

Funeral services will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a Parish Wake at 6:30 at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzhiemers Association.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com
Published in The Lima News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
