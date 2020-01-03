DELPHOS — Marge Ann Kohorst, 89, of Delphos, passed away on January 2, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born May 11, 1930, in Delphos to Frank and Ethel (Fair) Kohorst.

Marge was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and is a graduate of Delphos Jefferson. Her career was working at the Cigar Factory.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Rose Carmean, Violet Carmean, Ruth Kemper, and Ethel "Betty Bridgman;" and brothers, Delmer, Gene, Don, Richard "Cotton," George, and Carl "Butch" Kohorst.

Funeral services will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a Parish Wake at 6:30 at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzhiemers Association.

