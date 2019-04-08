LIMA — Margery Ann Neff, 93, passed away April 4, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born August 30, 1925 in Lima to the late Clarence M. Archer and Vergie Mae Keller Archer. On March 6, 1943 in Covington, KY, she married Vernon W. Neff who preceded her in death on May 3, 2018. They were married over 75 years.

She was Miss Junior Carnival Queen of 1941 and Homecoming Queen of 1942 at Shawnee High School. She was an active farm wife, sang in the church choir at Hume United Methodist Church, was in the United Methodist Women's Society, and a 4-H Advisor. She thoroughly enjoyed helping plan the Shawnee Class of 1943 reunions. During World War II she worked at the Lima Ordinance Depot boxing up munitions to go overseas.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Marsha A. Baker of Pensacola, FL, son William G. (Nancy) Neff of Lima, grandson William Page (Sarah) Baker of Pensacola, FL, granddaughter Shannon R. (Fred Pitson) Neff of Lima, and great-grandchildren Ezra, Claire, Toby, Leela, and Kora.

Margery was pre-deceased by sisters Frances K. Knotts and Mary Jean Augsburger Butturff, and grandson Christian Neff.

Family will welcome friends at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, Wednesday evening April 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday April 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with one hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hume United Methodist Church or to the SPC Christian M. Neff Memorial Scholarship Fund at Apollo Career Center.

