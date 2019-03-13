LIMA — Margery Webb, 91, passed away at 12:28 am March 13, 2019, at her residence.

She was born October 20, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, to G. Carlton and Dorothy (Sebastian) Hill who preceded her in death. On September 17, 1949 she married Glen C. Webb Jr. who preceded her in death on June 9, 2011.

Margery was an elder and former trustee and Sunday School teacher at Market Street Presbyterian Church, former board member of YWCA, Salvation Army, and the United Way, founding member of Allen-Lima Leadership, Docent of the Allen County Historical Society, Member and Past President of the League of Women Voters, United Way DeToqueville Society, founding member of Lima Community Foundation, and a member of the Delphian Club.

Survivors include: a Son, Glen Carlton (Lena) Webb of Lima; 2 Daughters, Kathryn Webb Jordan of Nashville, TN, Betsy (Neil) Webb Winget of Lima; Grandchildren, Benjamin (Shana) Webb, Brandon (Shelli Burden) Webb, Sarah Bailey, Asher (Derek Bruun) Bailey, Lucas (Elisabeth) Jordan, Joshua (Daniela) Winget, Adam Winget, Adrian White, Jason White; Great-Grandchildren, Ethan Jordan, Selah Grace Jordan, Levi Jordan, Magnolia Joy Jordan, Keagan Reilly Webb, McKenna Grace Webb, Sebastian Baker Bruun, Ani Kraddolph, Jacob White, Olivia White.

She was preceded in death by: a Son-in-law, Jay Jordan; a Brother and Sister-in-law, G. Carlton Hill and Marilyn Hill.

Friends may call from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at Market Street Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dottie Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Historical Society, Lima Community Foundation, or the Equestrian Therapy Program.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.