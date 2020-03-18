ASHLAND — Margie Sue Bush, 70, daughter of Clare and Pat Bush, was born in Ashland in 1949 and passed away at her residence in Lima, Ohio on March 16, 2020. She was the beloved sister of Bud and Bonnie (Koch) Bush residing in Simpsonville, SC, and beloved aunt of Patrick Bush of SC and Colin Bush of Austin, TX.

Margie graduated from Ashland High School in 1967, attended The Ohio State University, was inducted into the Chi Omega sorority, then graduated with a B.A. in Fine Arts from Ashland college in 1971. During her time in Ashland, she served as Honored Queen of Bethel 53 of the International Order of Job's Daughters, as Grand Recorder in the Ohio Grand Bethel, and later as Adah in Ashland Eastern Star Chapter 92—a membership she maintained throughout her life. Her fondest memories were serving these organizations and driving her mother throughout OES District 4 in her term as Deputy Grand Matron of Ohio.

After teaching high school English for several years as Shawnee High School in Lima, Ohio. She earned a Master of Arts degree from Bowling Green University in 1977. Margie coached girls' tennis at Shawnee for several years and served two terms as President of the Shawnee Education Association. During this time, she also tutored and taught evening classes as an adjunct Professor at the Ohio State University-Lima and Lima Technical College (now Rhodes State College). She became active in the Ohio Council of Teachers of English, attaining the office of President in 2000, later serving as national Council Teachers of English chair of Region 2 of the Standing Committee of Affiliates. (DC, KY, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV).

After retiring from Shawnee and her other positions, Margie became a Master Gardener, affiliated with Allen County and OSU Extension. She spent her last years working at The Children's Garden in Lima, playing count less hands of bridge and countless rounds of Mah Jongg, and traveling with friends throughout the United States and Europe. And, although Thoreau thought we all "lived lives of quiet desperation," she followed Oscar Wilde's idea that "Some of us are looking at the stars." Margie enjoyed every aspect of her life—learning from the lows and loving the highs.

In keeping with Margie's wishes, there will be no time of visitation or services held. Burial will be in Dickey Cemetery.

Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.