KALIDA – Margie E. Stechschulte, 70 of Kalida died at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born November 16, 1949 in Ottoville to the late Louis Peter and Clara Ellen (Eickholt) Clementz. On May 23, 1981, she married Arthur B. Stechschulte and he passed away July 9, 2011.

She is survived by 3 children, Richard Stechschulte of Kalida, Albert (Megan) Stechschulte of Van Wert, and Deborah (Jason) Dulaney of Defiance; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a brother, Joseph (Cheryl) Clementz of Ottawa; and 3 sisters, Aura Lee Mason of Lima, Ellen Maag of Leipsic, and Bernadine Walton of Knoxville, TN.

Margie was a homemaker, and was retired from in-home Health Care. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Lima. Margie volunteered for the Election Board and many local and national charities. She also volunteered at school for her children's activities and was a Cub Scout pack leader. Margie loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

