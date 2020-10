LIMA — Maria Chirino-Cordero, 57, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at her home.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.