WAPAKONETA — Maria T. Hunlock, 59, of Wapakoneta, died 7:40 p.m., Wed. Dec. 25, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, OH. She was born July 14, 1960, in Las Cruces, NM, the daughter of Earl F.& Darla J. (Hiatt) Bayhan, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include, close friend & companion, Alan Steinke, Wapakoneta, 3 daughters, Jessica (Ron) Meyer, Spencerville, OH, (twins) Jamie (Bryan) Brooks, Delphos, OH, & Mandy (Lance) Kehres, Delphos, OH, 7 grandchildren, siblings, Susan Ratliff, TX; Martha Mack, OH; Richard Bayhan, AZ; Daniel Bayhan, NM; and Paul Bayhan, NM.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Geronimo "Chris" Bayhan, Patrick "Runt" Bayhan, and Cochise "Coe" Bayhan.

Maria was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynwood, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tues. Dec. 31, 209, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynwood, with Rev. Barry Stechschulte officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the .