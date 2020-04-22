MENDON — Maria E. McCune, 64, of rural Mendon, passed away suddenly at her residence Monday morning, April 20, 2020.

She was born November 18, 1955 in Delphos, the daughter of the late Norbert Henry and Evonne June Whetstone Landwehr. On June 30, 1984 she married Neal A. McCune, who survives, along with two children; Matthew W. McCune and Kristin I. (Jeff) Rogers, both of Mendon and her grandson; Sean A. Rogers of Mendon and her "Special Sister" Della Lucas of Ft. Jennings., her father-in-law; Harold W. McCune of Mendon and two sisters-in-law; Cathy S. (Elvin} Williams of Rockford and Nancy L. (Darrell) Hartung of Madison, IN.

Preceding her in death is her mother-in-law, Emily Jean Schimp McCune.

A homemaker, Maria was a 1974 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and then attended Lima Tech School. Her CB Handle was " Pokey Bear".

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting ceramic dolls and other crafts.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life service to be announced later. Burial will be in the Kossuth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff @woh.rr.com