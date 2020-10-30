WAPAKONETA — Marian Joanne Wolfe, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 2:44 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Morris & Inez (Bowden) Butcher, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include, a daughter, Peggy (Nick) Earl, Wapakoneta, 2 grandchildren, Nicole Earl Smith, Jon (Natalie) Earl, 5 great-grandchildren, Taylor (Alex) Wheeler, Drake Harris, Miranda Smith, Kendall Earl, Carter Earl, 2 great great grandchildren, Beau & Bobbi Wheeler, and her former husband, Smilie Wolfe.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Wolfe, siblings, Morris Butcher, Paul Butcher, Bill Butcher, John Butcher, & Eleanor Van Schoyck, and her special friend, Ken Harrod.

Joanne retired after 26 years of service from the Wapakoneta City Schools as executive secretary to the superintendent. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. Joanne was a former member of the Jr. Service League, Soroptomist, Eastern Star, and the Wapakoneta Country Club. An avid golfer, she was enjoyed cooking and playing bridge.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Fri. Nov. 6, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, Pastor Mike Westbay officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends 1 hr. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In accordance with current state regulations, face masks and social distancing are required.