1/1
Marian Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Marian Miller, age 86, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, when God called Marian home to heaven. She was born April 6, 1934 in Flemingsburg, KY to the late Ray and Ara Prater Parker. She married Eldon E. Miller and he preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2014.

Marian retired from Pangles Master Markets, had been a member of Abundant Life Temple and attended Celebration Church. She enjoyed gardening and going to garage sales. She was a great prayer warrior and loved spending time with her little dog Anni.

Survivors include a son Phil (Joan) Miller of Lima, 10 grandchildren: Sean (Sonya), Tim (Meagan), Joe (Candace), Krystal (Anthony), Steven (Kristina), Leah, Corey (Kelli), Brandon (Jessi), Jenny (Jesse) and Nick; 28 great grandchildren: Tayler, Ariel, Ryley, Treaver, Michael, Dakota, Abbygail, Lilla, Tre', Kylee, Kiley, Alison, Paiten, Jase, Bella, Makenna, Kayla, Whitli, Madisyn, Penny, Keigen, Jax, Summer, Myles, Eli, Canaan, Bellarose, one due in December and a honorary granddaughter Kristy Haller; 2 great great grandchildren: Journey and Aalyese; a sister: Linda Parker-Smith of Dayton and 3 nieces Glenda Reed, Terry Miller and Branda VanVlymen. She was preceded in death by sons: Wayne, Tom and Matt and a sister: Marcella Reed.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be Monday at 10 with Rev. Brandon Green officiating and burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be given to Celebration Church and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved