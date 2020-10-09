LIMA — Marian Miller, age 86, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, when God called Marian home to heaven. She was born April 6, 1934 in Flemingsburg, KY to the late Ray and Ara Prater Parker. She married Eldon E. Miller and he preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2014.

Marian retired from Pangles Master Markets, had been a member of Abundant Life Temple and attended Celebration Church. She enjoyed gardening and going to garage sales. She was a great prayer warrior and loved spending time with her little dog Anni.

Survivors include a son Phil (Joan) Miller of Lima, 10 grandchildren: Sean (Sonya), Tim (Meagan), Joe (Candace), Krystal (Anthony), Steven (Kristina), Leah, Corey (Kelli), Brandon (Jessi), Jenny (Jesse) and Nick; 28 great grandchildren: Tayler, Ariel, Ryley, Treaver, Michael, Dakota, Abbygail, Lilla, Tre', Kylee, Kiley, Alison, Paiten, Jase, Bella, Makenna, Kayla, Whitli, Madisyn, Penny, Keigen, Jax, Summer, Myles, Eli, Canaan, Bellarose, one due in December and a honorary granddaughter Kristy Haller; 2 great great grandchildren: Journey and Aalyese; a sister: Linda Parker-Smith of Dayton and 3 nieces Glenda Reed, Terry Miller and Branda VanVlymen. She was preceded in death by sons: Wayne, Tom and Matt and a sister: Marcella Reed.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be Monday at 10 with Rev. Brandon Green officiating and burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be given to Celebration Church and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.